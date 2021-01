YERUSHALAYIM -

Talmidim from Yeshivos Ponovezh, Chevron, Mir Brachfeld, Nir, Eilat, Mercaz Harav and Sederot learned side by side during their COVID quarantine in the Grand Court Hotel in Yerushalayim.