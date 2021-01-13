NJ to Begin Vaccinating Those 65+ This Week

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:29 pm |

Governor Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli visit the Essex County Vaccination Site on January 8, 2020. (Edwin J. Torres/ NJ Governor’s Office)

New Jersey, effective immediately, will begin to offer the coronavirus vaccine to all adults age 65 and older.

Governor Phil Murphy, at his press conference on Wednesday, said he expected the state to begin to distributing to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions “effective almost immediately, within the next day or two.”

Murphy said the state plan is to vaccinate all senior citizens who do not live in nursing homes by the end of February, ABC NY 7 reported.

“I hope it isn’t six months, I hope it isn’t that long,” he said. “There is conviction that wasn’t there even a short while ago, that the supplies will be there. There is an enormous supply demand right now, which is your point, and is the right one and the fair one. The feds, both the current administration and the incoming administration, and our assessment is that will begin, and I say begin, it will balance out. I think you get through the next six to eight weeks, we are in a dramatically different place, and that will be good news.”