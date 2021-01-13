Mayor: NYC to Cut Contracts With Trump Organization

NEW YORK (Reuters/AP) -

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:47 am |

Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

New York City will sever contracts with the Trump Organization that net the company profits of $17 million annually, following President Donald Trump‘s incitement of crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

“Our legal team has made the assessments and the contracts make it clear that if the organization of a company is involved in criminal activity, we have the rights to sever the contract,” he said.

It is the latest example of how the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the president’s business interests.