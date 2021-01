Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 5:34 pm |

Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ponovezh.

Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Ponovezh, spoke on video urging people to daven wholeheartedly for the numerous people who are ill with COVID. He said that the sickness effects both those who are sick and their families, and quoted Rav Yisrael Salanter, zt”l, as stating that when davening for another person without any personal considerations, it is proven to be effective.