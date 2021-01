WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:36 am |

President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas, in Washington, Tuesday. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

President Donald Trump, under pressure to resign after his supporters carried out a deadly breach of the Capitol last week, said Tuesday that there was tremendous anger about moves to impeach him but added he did not want violence.

“I want no violence,” Trump told reporters as he left for a trip to the border wall in Alamo, Texas.