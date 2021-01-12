Three Members of Congress Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:58 am |

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alan Fram)

Three members of the House of Representatives have tested positive the coronavirus.

Democrats Brad Schneider (Illinois 10th District), Pramila Jayapal (Washington 7th District) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey 12th District) have all announced they have contracted coronavirus. All three are quarantining and working from home.

Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician, had informed those who had been together in a secure location may have been exposed to coronavirus, and all those there should be tested as a precautionary measure.

All three blamed Republican representatives who had refused to wear masks while they sheltered in a hidden location, away from the mob storming the Capitol.

Coleman, who is 75, is a cancer survivor. She said after her diagnosis, “I implore anyone who sheltered at the Capitol during the attack to get tested.”

Schneider, in his statement, said “those who flout public health guidance” should be “sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor.”

Jaypal said members of Congress who refuse to wear masks inside the Capitol should be fined, and if they continue to refuse, be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant of Arms.

“This is not a joke. Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk,” she said. “Anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be held fully accountable for endangering our lives.”

