New York State Opens Vaccinations for 65+, Those with Preexisting Conditions

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:14 pm |

People line up outside a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health to get the coronavirus vaccine, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Adults over the age of 65 and any adults with preexisting conditions are now eligible to be vaccinated, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his Tuesday press conference. “The county health departments should focus on the essential workers, police, fire, et cetera. City health departments and pharmacies, [should handle] the general public because they’re best equipped to handle the general public.”

“The priority is open, 1A, 1B, and now 65-plus, and we have to put out a list of [who’s considered] immunocompromised,” said Cuomo.

Those who have a wide variety of conditions may qualify as immunocompromised. People with cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, obesity sickle cell anemia, type 2 diabetes and asthma may now be eligible for vaccination.

That would mean an additional 7 million New Yorkers are now in categories that are ready for vaccination, which Cuomo warned may cause vaccine shortages. The state currently gets 300,000 does per week from the federal government.

“I don’t understand how you can have 7 million people chasing 300,000 vaccines every week and not have everyone be oversubscribed,” he said.

Cuomo had been criticized for a rigid hierarchy of who can be vaccinated and when, resulting in doses being wasted when people who desperately wanted them were not yet eligible.

He reiterated that the emphasis should be on healthcare workers, and warned that if doctors and nurses become infected, the entire health system suffers and there will be less time and care afforded to any patient.

“Focus on the populations especially doctors, nurses so we don’t overwhelm the hospitals,” he repeated.

In his own press conference today, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would begin to vaccinate grocery store workers and people who work in shelters.

He also announced that the city would be utilizing the Citi Field sports complex as a vaccination site. Intended to open later this month, at full capacity it is expected to be able to vaccinate 5,000 people a day.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com