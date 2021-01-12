France Condemns Plan to Build Homes in Yehuda and Shomron

PARIS (REUTERS/Hamodia) -

View of Karnei Shomron, in the Shomron on July 2, 2020. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

France on Tuesday condemned Israel’s plan to advance construction of 800 more Jewish homes in Yehuda and Shomron in a move to cement the projects shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry urged Israeli authorities to drop the plan. Referring to Israel and the Palestinians, it said: “(We) call on the parties to avoid any unilateral measures that could jeopardize the two-state solution founded on international law and agreed parameters.”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday that about 800 homes would be built in Beit El and Givat Zeev, north of Yerushalayim, and in Tal Menashe, Rehelim, Shavei Shomron, Barkan and Karnei Shomron in the Shomron. It gave no starting date for construction.

The move appeared timed to set Israel’s blueprint in indelible ink before Joe Biden, who has been critical of its policies in the region, becomes U.S. president on Jan. 20.