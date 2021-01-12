American Jewish Businessman Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:51 am |

Sheldon Adelson speaking at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., in 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

American mogul Sheldon Adelson, who was one of the world’s richest men and became a potent supporter of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, has died at age 87.

Adelson, who headed the world’s largest casino company, Las Vegas Sands, died on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement on Tuesday.

His death was confirmed in statements by his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, and by Las Vegas Sands.

“In Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, Mr. Adelson’s vision for integrated resorts transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism in each of those markets,” the company said. “His impact on the industry will be everlasting.”

A combative self-made man raised in a poor Jewish immigrant family in Boston, Adelson established hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore.

“When the pandemic disrupted daily routines and dramatically impacted his business, Mr. Adelson was adamant that our Team Members across the globe continue to receive full pay and health care benefits even while the buildings in which they worked were closed,” his company stated.

“There are countless additional untold stories of his warmth and generosity – efforts for which he never sought recognition or publicity and would only reply with a smile if asked about them.”

His wealth made him a formidable figure in U.S. politics as he bankrolled Republicans including businessman-turned-president Trump and fought Democrats. He also was a prominent supporter of Israel. Through the Adelson Family Foundation, he has donated tens of millions of dollars to Yad Vashem, Birthright, IDC Herzliya, and numerous other causes in Israel, the United States, Singapore and Macao.

Adelson was also the owner of the Yisrael Hayom newspaper in Israel.

A funeral will be held in Israel.