YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:23 am |

The renovations.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is taking advantage of the present lockdown for reinforcement, stabilization and infrastructure improvement at the Kosel Plaza.

Furthermore, preservation work of a wall in the Mahkama structure is being done in order to prevent the fall of detached stones. The work follows recommendations made over the past several months by the Israel Antiquities Authority and safety engineers.