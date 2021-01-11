Netanyahu Authorizes Plans for 800 Homes in Yehudah and Shomron Prior to Biden

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:35 am |

View of the Jewish community of Givat Zeev, north east of Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu authorized the government to go ahead with plans for the construction of hundreds of housing units in Yehudah and Shomron, including more than 100 units in Tel Menashe, home of Mrs. Esther Horgan, Hy”d, who was recently murdered by a Palestinian terrorist, and over 200 housing units in Rachelim and Nofei Nechemia, within the framework of legalizing the status of these communities.

In addition, Netanyahu ordered the Planning Council to authorize construction of about 400 additional housing units in the communities of Beit El, Evyatar, Shavei Shomron, the Schunat Havatikim, Barkan, Karnei Shomron and Givat Ze’ev at its next session.

These moves come just days prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, causing the opposition to label the moves as “irresponsible,”

The left-wing group Peace Now said that Netanyahu’s announcement sends a signal to the Biden administration that “Israel wants a confrontation.”

The Trump administration had been supportive of Israeli communities in Yehudah and Shomron, but the Biden administration is expected to adopt a no-tolerance policy toward them, making this issue one of the expected tension points with Washington.