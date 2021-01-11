Israel Posts 7.4% Infection Rate, Over 6,000 New Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:28 am |

Police at a temporary roadblock at the entrance to Tuba-Zangariyye, northern Israel, on Sunday, during a third nationwide full lockdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Monday said that the national coronavirus infection rate has spiked to 7.4%, much higher than the figures recorded in recent days.

6,706 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after more than 91,000 tests had been conducted.

The tally of patients in serious condition remains at a record high with 1,044 cases, of whom 251 are ventilated, which is also an all-time-high. In total, 1,715 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals, with the rest battling the disease at home.

Another 22 patients passed away on Sunday, bringing the official death toll to 3,671.

In the meantime, 49,897 Israelis received their second coronavirus vaccine shots. So far, 1,870,652 people received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.