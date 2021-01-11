After Capitol Rampage, House Democrats Introduce Articles of Impeachment

Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:32 pm |

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

House Democrats are moving forward on their vow to impeach President Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters swarmed the Capitol last week.

The attack had Republican and Democrats lawmakers barricading their offices in terror while the mob tried to break in, and at least five people, including two police officers, died as a result.

With nine days left before Trump leaves office, the House of Representatives is filing articles of impeachment relating to Trump’s “incitement” of his supporters before they stormed the Capitol, and Trump’s phone calls to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president told him to somehow find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she was taking action after Vice President Mike Pence refused to consider utilizing the 25th Amendment, the Wall Street Journal reported.

More than 200 members of the House, both Democrat and Republicans, have signed the resolution, which accused Trump of having “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government.”

