Railways Take Advantage of Lockdown for Infrastructure Work

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 4:11 pm |

Passengers wearing face masks at the Tel Aviv Savidor Central Railway Station on June 22, 2020. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

With large numbers of Israel commuters staying home during the lockdown, Israeli Railways is going to work on infrastructure projects that will entail the temporary closure of train stations around the country.

From Tuesday, January 12 to February 3, all stations south of the Tel Aviv Haganah station will be closed for service. In addition, no trains will run on the Herzliya – Yerushalayim Yitzhak Navon line, and on the Rosh HaAyin North – Rishon LeTzion Moshe Dayan – Beer Sheva line, Israel Railways said.

The following stations will be temporarily closed for service: Rosh HaAyin North, Petah Tikva, Petah Tikva Kiryat Arie, Bnei Brak, Lod, Lod Ganei Aviv, Kfar Chabad, Modi’in Merkaz, Pati Modi’in, Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon, Holon Junction, Holon Wolfson, Bat Yam Yoseftal, Bat Yam Komemiyot, Ramla, Beit Shemesh, Beer Yaakov, Rishon LeZion Rishonim, Rishon LeZion Moshe Dayan, Rehovot, Yavne East, Yavne West, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot, Ofakim, Mazkeret Batya, Kiryat Malachi Yoav, Kiryat Gat, Lehavim Rahat, Beersheva North – University, Beersheva Center, and Dimona.

Also, the reopening of the Kfar Saba – Nordau, Hod Hasharon – Sokolov, Raanana South and Raanana West stations, planned for January 17, will be postponed to February.

Bus service for corresponding routes will be increased during this time period, Israel Railways said.