Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 5:40 am |

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 5:40 am |

Vice President Mike Pence enters the House chamber, after the Congress reconvened to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election, in Washington, Thursday. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.