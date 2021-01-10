NYPD Searching for Borough Park Thief

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3:36 pm |

The NYPD are searching for an unknown person who robbed a food delivery messenger at knifepoint.

The incident took place at 38 street and 10th avenue at 9:30 PM. The victim, a 23-year old man delivering food, was accosted by a person outside 1011 38 Street in Boro Park. The person held a knife and demanded money from the delivery man. He complied, and the suspect then ran off with the money and the knife. The delivery man was not injured in the robbery.

The investigation, under the jurisdiction of the local 66th prescient, is ongoing.