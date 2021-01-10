NYC Opens 24/7 Vaccination Sites

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 10:39 am |

A staff member at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing-home facility, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacist Craig Brandt in Brooklyn, New York, January 4. (REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura/File Photo)

New York City, in an effort to speed up the vaccination process, has opened five new sites throughout the five boroughs dedicated exclusively to vaccinations, including two that will be open around the clock, every day of the week.

The two 24/7 sites are located in the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and in the Bath Gate Industrial Park in the Bronx, reported ABC 7 NY.

All of the sites are by appointment only, and open to health-care workers, first responders, and nursing home residents and staff. The city will allow teachers, transit workers, and seniors over 75 to be vaccinated by Monday.

Those who are qualified to be vaccinated can make an appointment via the city’s website or a call-in reservation system.

“This is an important first step,” said Department of Health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “We’ll keep expanding if it means we can get more New Yorkers vaccinated faster.”

The city plans on opening another twelve sites across the city within a week, and intends to eventually have more than 160 vaccination sites open across the five boroughs, many located in public schools and community centers.

The city’s positivity rate is currently hovering at 6.5%.

New York Sate Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned that it may take until April before the vaccine is available to the general public.