No Injuries After Shooting in Crown Heights

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:54 pm |

The New York City Police Department is searching for an unknown man who opened fire from his car in the middle of Crown Heights before fleeing.

Gadi Hershkop, a member of Crown Heights Shomrim, told Hamodia that it was a “miracle” no one was hurt, noting the incident took place in the middle of the day, across from 770.

At 10:23 AM, a black sedan pulled up in front of 781 Eastern Parkway, and began to fire a gun from the window.

The driver then fled.

A security camera near of Park Place and Schenectady Avenue captured the car.