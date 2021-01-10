Israel Hits Record High Number of Serious Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3:06 am |

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing protective clothes move patients to the new coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital on Thursday during the 3rd lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The number of serious coronavirus cases in Israel hit a record high over the weekend, with 993 patients reported to be suffering from significant complications from the disease.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday that 1,710 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals, of whom 231 are connected to ventilators.

Israel’s death toll now stands at 3,645 after another 60 patients passed away over the weekend.

The number of new daily cases, however, has gone down, with 5,030 diagnosed on Shabbos after 81,858 tests had been conducted, placing the contagion rate at 6.3%.

Across the country there are currently 69,160 active coronavirus patients. At least 13,568 of them live in Yerushalayim, 3,335 in Bnei Brak, 2,387 in Modi’in Illit, 2,047 in Beit Shemesh, 1,973 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 1,926 in Haifa, 1,826 in Petach Tikva, 1,637 in Ashdod, 1,443 in Beitar Illit, 1,081 in Elad, 1,019 in Holon, 1,012 in Netanya, 1,003 in Be’er Sheva, 1,002 in Nazareth, 912 in Rishon LeTziyon, 751 in Rehovot, 739 in Ramat Gan, 691 in Ashkelon, 596 in Bat Yam, 583 in Ramla, 515 in Lod, 499 in Kiryat Gat, 477 in Tamra, 468 in Tzfas, 430 in Shefar’am and 414 in Teveria.

In the meantime, those who had been vaccinated against coronavirus with the first shot will be able to get the second jab from Sunday afternoon, provided 21 days have passed between the first and second dose.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday morning that some 1,817,000 Israelis have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. He promised that further shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Israel later this week.