IDF Officer Attacked During Protest Over Teen’s Death

Police clash with protesters outside the home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana in Tel Aviv during a protest over the death Ahuvia Sandak in a car crash during a police chase, Thursday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

A Golani commander, Lt. Col. Ayoub Kiuf, was attacked Motzoei Shabbos during a demonstration near the Kedumim community during a protest over the death of teenager Ahuvia Sandak, z”l, the IDF said Sunday. According to the IDF, a demonstrator punched the commander. The officer and his soldiers detained the attacker until a police force arrived at the scene and arrested him and other suspects in the violent disturbance.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi denounced the attack on the Golani officer, saying in a statement that such violence must be rejected by Israeli society.

The suspect in the attack on the officer, a 45-year-old lawyer and father of ten, told Yediot: “I came to demonstrate with my children. I stood on the side and smoked a cigarette. There were some guys who blocked the road, and I saw the officer whom I did not know near the children. I then moved his hand away from the child, and he then pushed me and five soldiers jumped on me.

“I never punched him. A policeman started talking to me, took me to a police station and told me I was under arrest. I arrived at the station in Ariel, after about half an hour I was released from there and I was summoned for another interrogation Sunday. They told me there was a soldier who claims that I punched him and I was interrogated under warning.

“I was summoned to court tomorrow because I refused to sign bail. I was shocked that he filed a complaint against me. I want to see the pictures from the policeman’s body camera. Show me proof that I attacked someone.”