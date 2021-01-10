DC Attorney General: Trump, Giuliani and Donald Jr. May Be Charged for Inciting Violence

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 9:10 am |

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, speaks as Trump supporters gather by the White House ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the presidential election in Washington, Wednesday. (Reuters/Jim Bourg)

President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani may all be investigated and charged for their roles in inciting a violent mob that stormed the Capitol, Washington’s Attorney General Karl Racine hinted Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Racine laid the blame on the president for his fiery speech to supporters before many of them invaded Congress.

“I think the question is, how far up does it go? Clearly the Capitol was ground central in all of this mob’s behavior,” Racine said.

“Donald Trump Jr., Giuliani, even the president of the United States, were calling on their supporters and hate groups to go to the Capitol and in the words of Rudy Giuliani ‘exercise combat justice,’” he went on.

“We’re going to investigate not only the mobsters but also those who invited the violence.”

The Department of Justice has not ruled out bringing charges against President Trump, who will become a private citizen when he leaves office on Jan. 20.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Michael Sherwin, the attorney for the District of Columbia, said that his office would look at anyone involved in the riot who broke the law.

“We are looking at all actors here. Was there a command and control? Were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or obviously played some ancillary role in this?” Sherwin said.

“Anyone that had a role, and the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged,” he said.

The president, Giuliani, Donald Jr. and other Trump surrogates egged on supporters outside the White House before the riots, telling them the election had been stolen and to never accept the results. Giuliani even called for a “trial by combat” over the results.