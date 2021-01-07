Mulvaney, Others, Quitting After Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON -

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:10 am |

District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night, after a day of protesters rioting. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Donald Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland on Thursday, saying “I can’t do it. I can’t stay.”

Mulvaney joined a growing list of Trump administration officials who are leaving following the violent riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. The riot occurred after Trump addressed a massive rally in Washington fueled by the president’s repeated allegations that he lost the November election because of election fraud, which is not substantiated. A mob breached the Capitol building just as lawmakers were working to certify Electoral College votes in the election, sealing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday night to tell him that he was resigning. He served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020. Before that, he was director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mick Mulvaney told the media. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

Fox News reported that White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, and Social Secretary Rickie Niceta also have submitted their resignations in response to the mob attack.

Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser, resigned Wednesday afternoon as well.

___

With reporting by the Associated Press.