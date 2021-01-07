Israir Pilots to Train on UAE Simulator

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 4:09 pm |

An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

The Israel-United Arab Emirates normalization process is up and flying, with thousands of tourists and businesspeople traveling between the two countries.

In the latest cooperative venture, on Thursday, Israir and Etihad Airways signed an agreement for the Israeli carrier’s pilots to train on the UAE airlines A320 Airbus simulator in Abu Dhabi. The training will be conducted by Israir’s own staff, according to Globes.

Some 40 airlines currently use the training installation in Abu Dhabi, which houses simulators for various aircraft of Airbus and Boeing.

In November, Etihad Airways signed a code sharing agreement with El Al, and it is set to launch Tel Aviv – Abu Dhabi flights at the end of March.