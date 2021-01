YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:56 am |

Harav Chaim Kanievsky signs the letter, Thursday.

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, and Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, have signed a joint letter to close down Talmudei Torah as part of the upcoming lockdown.

The letter.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called several of leading Gedolim, or their representatives, to obtain their cooperation for the upcoming coronavirus lockdown.