England Test-and-Trace Scheme Reports 24% Rise in Positive COVID Cases

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:28 am |

A man rides an escalator at the Waterloo underground station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, Tuesday. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

There has been a 24% increase in people testing positive for the coronavirus in the week to Dec. 30, England’s test-and-trace scheme said on Thursday, reflecting a spike in cases that has prompted a new national lockdown.

The scheme contacted 92.3% of the 493,573 people identified as close contacts of positive cases, a similar proportion to the week before.

“The number of close contacts identified has notably increased across the last three weeks and is more than double the number identified at the end of November,” the Health Ministry said in its weekly update.