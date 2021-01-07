De Blasio Says Trump Should be Removed, Accuses Him of Sedition

NEW YORK -

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:02 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference at City Hall. Thursday, January 7, 2021. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused President Trump of “treason” for his remarks to protestors stormed the Capitol building later on Thursday, and said President Trump should be removed from office.

“The president urged people to do violence. That is sedition. That’s treason,” De Blasio said at a press conference. “He shouldn’t be president anymore. He is a dangerous man and it’s clear he should not be in office.”

During his remarks Wednesday, Trump fired up protestors by restating his claims about the election being stolen, but also called for protestors to demonstrate “peacefully.” He later released statements calling for peace and for supporters to “go home now.”

De Blasio was reacting to the rioting , in which pro-Trump supporters who had attended a rally featuring the president stormed Congress as lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College results.

De Blasio backed the calls for Trump to leave office immediately, while noting that it was close to the end of Trump’s term in office.

“I’m not missing the fact that the impeachment proceeding or the use of the 25th Amendment is hard to believe that can happen in two weeks’ time, but it should happen,” he said. “It should happen because he literally attacked the government of the United States of America – that’s treason.”

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to declare a president “unable” to perform the job. It is understood to mean that the president is physically unable to carry out his duties.