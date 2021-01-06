Protests Expected in NYC as Congress Votes on Electoral College Certification

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 10:12 am |

A message is seen near Trump Tower during a rally in downtown Chicago, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

As President Donald Trump supporters gather in Washington to protest Congress’s formal certification of Biden’s victory, opponents of the president are expected to gather outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan to call for an investigation into Trump.

Though Trump has urged Vice President Pence to overturn the results, the majority of Republican senators have indicated they will vote to certify Biden’s victory.

NBC 4 reported that businesses in DC have been boarded up in anticipation of violence. Trump has tweeted he intends to speak to his gathered supporters.

Trump’s claims of electoral fraud, which have been repeatedly rejected by the courts and state officials, have impassioned both his allies and his enemies.

The protest in New York City is intended to call for an investigation into his fraud claims, and to protest a recently unearthed phone call recording of Trump repeatedly asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” nearly 12,000 ballots.

Critics have called the phone call “criminal,” and said it could be legal grounds for an impeachment case. With two weeks left until Trump departs office, such a thing is highly improbable and likely impossible.