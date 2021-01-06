Want up-to-the-
January 6, 2021
כ"ג טבת תשפ"א
Photos of Protestors Breaching Capitol Building
Photos of Protestors Breaching Capitol Building
כ"ב טבת תשפ"א
A Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters)
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters)
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
