Pennsylvania GOP Lawmakers Protest Electoral College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP ) -

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 10:39 am |

Leaders of Pennsylvania’s state Senate Republican majority are asking Republicans in Congress to delay the certification of the Electoral College, the latest effort by Republicans to undo Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state over President Donald Trump.

The letter, dated Monday, was signed by state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and 19 other Republican state senators.

A copy of the letter was tweeted late Tuesday night by Trump, announcing it as “BIG NEWS IN PENNSYLVANIA!”

Trump has enlisted dozens of Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session to confirm Biden’s 306-232 win Wednesday.

The letter repeats similar claims about how Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his top elections official handled the election and election-related decisions by the state Supreme Court as those made by other state Republican lawmakers and Republican members of Congress who want to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being certified for Biden.

The letter complains about “numerous unlawful violations” and “inconsistent and questionable activities” and says Pennsylvania’s election results should not have been certified by Wolf’s secretary of state.

“We ask that you delay certification of the Electoral College to allow due process as we pursue election integrity in our Commonwealth,” the senators wrote.

Previously, state officials have said similar complaints are based on outright falsehoods, while constitutional law scholars say Republicans are ignoring how courts have repeatedly ruled.