Orthodox Jewish Woman Picked to Serve on National Security Council

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 8:55 pm |

President-elect Joe Biden is set to choose Anne Neuberger, an Orthodox Jewish woman, to serve in a newly created cybersecurity role on his National Security Council, Politico reported.

Neuberger has been serving as the agency’s director of cybersecurity since 2019, and will be named deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity in the incoming NSC. She will coordinate cybersecurity efforts, and will concentrate her efforts on responding to the hacking of government systems which has caused damage which has yet to be determined. By hiring Neuberger, the Biden transition team indicated that they will re-prioritize cybersecurity after President Trump eliminated the post of cybersecurity coordinator back in 2018.

Biden has spoken out forcefully about the cyber breach and complained about not being briefed sufficiently on the hacking. “Cyberattacks must be treated as a serious threat by our leadership at the highest level,” Biden said. “That means making clear and [public] who’s responsible for the attack and taking meaningful steps to hold them to account.”

A spokesperson for the transition said in a statement that they would “renew our commitment to international norms and engagement on cyber issues, and expand our investment in the infrastructure and people we need to effectively defend the nation against malicious cyber activity.” The spokesman declined to speak about specific personnel choices.

Neuberger has worked for the National Security Agency for a decade, is well-known among the congressional intelligence committees, with one congressional staffer saying she had “proven herself to be one of the most capable and respected cyber experts across government throughout her decade-plus of experience at NSA.”

She has been described as unusually talented and a problem solver by those who worked with her in the past.

Anne Neuberger, who is also known as Chani, is originally from Boro Park, and currently lives in Baltimore. She is a daughter of holocaust survivors, and her parents were aboard the airplane that was hijacked to Entebbe in 1976. Her family generously supports philanthropic causes in the Jewish community.