NYC Warn Elderly are Increasingly in Danger as Cases Rise

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:50 pm |

Anyone 75 and older in New York City is being urged to stay home and avoid gathering with others as the city tallies disproportion illness and death rates among that age group.

The elderly are 6% of the city’s coronavirus cases, but make up 30% of the hospitalizations and 58% of the deaths.

“This message is as urgent as it’s ever been,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “Avoid activities outside of the home except for essential purposes, including medical care and other necessities. Remain vigilant. Don’t let the numbers make you numb.”