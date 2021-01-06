MK Arbel to Mandelblit: Open an Investigation Against Provocative Graphic Designer

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:29 am |

MK Rabbi Moshe Arbel (Shas). (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Rabbi Moshe Arbel (Shas) addressed Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, demanding that he open an investigation against senior graphic designer Eran Rubinfeld on charges of incitement to violence. The appeal is after Rubinfeld incited against the chareidi public on his social media page and wrote: “They are already concentrated and crowded in the yeshivos. Why not just lock the doors and inject gas?”

In his letter to Mandelblit, Arbel wrote: “This is a shocking and sickening publication whose place we will not recognize. The publication encourages violence and murder of children and teens for no injustice, in the manner in which the Nazis murdered the Jews in Europe, and by indirectly justifying their heinous acts.

“This is a very serious incitement to violence against the chareidi community and especially against children and bachurim studying in chareidi educational institutions. The advertiser tried to link the high death toll from the coronavirus to the chareidi society and especially to its children. This is a serious incitement heard against the chareidi community.

“Section 144D2 of the Penal Code provides for a prohibition on incitement to violence including a call to commit an act of violence, words of praise, sympathy or encouragement for the act of violence or identification with him. I request that the Attorney General order the immediate opening of a criminal investigation against Eran Rubinfeld for incitement to violence against the chareidi public,” Arbel wrote to Mandelblit.

“Mr. Rubinfeld’s words speak for themselves, were published on a social network to the general public without restriction of access and in a time of severe crisis and when the winds heat up and there is a great deal of public outrage,” he concluded his letter.