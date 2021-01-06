EU Agency Approves Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) -

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 7:35 am |

Boxes containing vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Mchael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

The European Union’s medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee – which must be rubber stamped by the EU’s executive commission – comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

“This vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA. “It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO.”