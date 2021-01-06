Britain Breaks Death and Cases Records

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:47 am |

In a grim milestone, the United Kingdom saw the most deaths and the most cases in a single day on Wednesday.

Sky News reported that the island nation, struggling with a much more infectious strain of the coronavirus, counted 1,041 deaths and 62,322 cases.

The day earlier, the U.K. counted 830 deaths and 60,916 cases.

The increase of deaths is the most dramatic since April 21st.

Much of the country is either in full lockdown or dealing with serious restrictions.

The new strain of the coronavirus is estimated to be up to 70% more infectious.

