Ahead of Lockdown, Over 8,000 New Coronavirus Cases for Second Day in a Row

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 4:31 am |

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines arrive at a Clalit COVID-19 vaccination center in Yerushalayim, on Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning that over 8,000 new daily coronavirus cases were reported for a second day in a row. On Tuesday, 8,164 people tested positive for COVID-19, after 121,816 tests had been conducted, placing the contagion rate at 6.8%.

Out of 59,229 patients currently battling the disease, 824 are hospitalized in serious condition, with 207 connected to ventilators. The official death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,495.

Over the first five days of January, 139 coronavirus patients have passed away, with an average of 28 deaths per day. On Monday alone, 39 patients lost their lives.

There are nine cities in Israel that each have more than 1,000 active virus patients. In Yerushalayim there are 11,976 active patients; in Bnei Brak, 2,758; in Modi’in Illit, 1,988; in Tel Aviv-Yafo 1,718; in Beit Shemesh, 1,653; in Haifa, 1,585; in Ashdod, 1,541; in Petach Tikvah, 1,421 and in Beitar Illit 1,166.

In the meantime, Israel’s high-speed coronavirus vaccination campaign appeared to show signs of slowing on Tuesday as the country’s first and second-largest kupot cholim, Clalit and Maccabi, announced they were halting the delivery of first doses from next week.

As a result, only 115,100 people received their first vaccine shot on Tuesday, much lower than the 150,000-average reported in the past few days. In total, nearly 1,500,000 people – one in six Israelis – have received the first dose of the vaccine.