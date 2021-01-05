Suspect in Queens Bomb Scare Hoax Arrested

NEW YORK -

A man suspected of being behind a bomb scare at the Queens Place Mall has turned himself in to police custody.

NBC News 4 reported that the suspect is 22-year-old Louis Shenker, who will be facing charges of car theft and potentially faces charges relating to bomb hoax.

On Monday, police closed off the Elmhurst-area mall and evacuated the area as a bomb squad examined an abandoned car with an unusual device attached to it.

The bomb squad determined it was a hoax, and rescued Shenker’s abandoned dog from inside the car.

The car, which had Nevada license plates, had been stolen.

A source said Shenker was already under investigation by the NYPD and had been arrested before for burning political signs and making threats.

