Israel on Brink of Ten-Day Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:45 am |

Israelis wear protective face masks as they walk in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

A ten-day lockdown appeared imminent on Tuesday, amid media reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have reached an agreement.

The coronavirus cabinet convened on Tuesday afternoon to make a decision which has been debated for some days as infection rates have risen alarmingly.

The Health Ministry was said to be recommending that the closures begin on Thursday.

In addition to closing all schools and most businesses, the plan will also see supermarkets closed at 7 p.m., according to Army Radio. In previous lockdowns, essential businesses such as groceries were allowed to operate normally.

Both Netanyahu and Gantz seemed to attributed the sharp increase in the virus to the recently discovered British variant.

“The mutation is out of control, and here, too, we see a rise,” Netanyahu told the ministers, according to leaks in the Israeli media. “The hospitals are warning that we are entering the most dangerous wave since the start of the pandemic and that if we don’t act immediately, we’ll lose many more people.”

According to the Walla news site, Gantz said: “There is no doubt that in light of the basic reproduction number of the mutation, we must take broad, general steps to reduce morbidity.”

Education Minister Yoav Gallant, who has argued against school closures throughout the pandemic, maintaining the system was not the source of serious outbreaks, has also agreed.

“I will agree to shut down the whole school system if a general lockdown is decided,” said Gallant, according to Channel 12.

Over one-quarter (25.9%) of active virus cases in Israel are children and teenagers in school, according to data submitted to the cabinet ahead of a ministerial meeting later on tightening the lockdown, Army Radio reports.

There are currently 56,223 active cases — meaning that over 14,000 students are ill with COVID-19.

That’s slightly lower than their proportion of the population, some 27%, the report notes.