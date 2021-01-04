Saudi Arabia, Other Arab States to Drop Blockade of Qatar

NEW YORK -

Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, meets with U.S. President’s senior adviser Jared Kushner in Doha, Qatar, September 2, 2020. (Qatar News Agency/Handout via Reuters)

Saudi Arabia and Qatar will reopen their open airspace, land and sea borders, according to Kuwaiti foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah.

Under a U.S. brokered agreement, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt will lift their blockade of Qatar, Axios reported.

The hostiles between Qatar and its much larger and more powerful neighbors had been ongoing since 2017, when it was accused of providing aid to Islamist groups and Iran.

Jared Kushner, who was involved in brokering the agreement, will travel to Saudi Arabia for the signing ceremony.

