Historically Low Infant Mortality Rate and Fewer Births in New York City in 2018

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:19 pm |

(NYC Dept of Health and Mental Hygiene)

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released vital statistics for 2018, which showed a gain in life expectancy, a lower infant mortality rate and fewer births citywide, yet certain neighborhoods showed dramatic increases in their birth rates.

The life expectancy citywide was 81.3 years, which represents a 0.1-year increase since 2017, when it was 81.2 years, and a 0.7-year increase since 2009, when it was 80.6 years.

The 2018 citywide crude birth rate was 13.6 births per 1,000 population, unchanged since 2017.

Infant mortality rate reached a historic low of 3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018, a 9.3% decrease from 2017, yet the rate for non-Hispanic Black New Yorkers was 3.4 times the rate for non-Hispanic Whites.

Boro Park led all New York neighborhoods in the birth rate, with 24.9 births per 1,000 population, followed by 18.4 in Williamsburg/Greenpoint, although the breakdown of neighborhoods in the report is not necessarily along cohesive cultural and religious groups.