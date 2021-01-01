CBS Report: One in 15 Deaths in 2020 Attributed to COVID-19

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 1, 2021 at 5:00 am |

Chevrah Kaddisha workers wearing protective clothes, as a preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, seen outside the Shamgar Funeral Home in Yerushalayim on April 1, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A Central Bureau of Statistics report published on Thursday showed that 44,154 deaths were recorded in Israel from January 2020 until the end of November 2020, 3,314 of which were attributed to coronavirus, constituting one in 15 deaths in the country.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the first several months of the pandemic in Israel and its percentage from the country’s total mortality were relatively low. However, fatalities have been on the rise since mid-July.

Relative COVID-19 deaths declined again at the end of October. In November alone, 313 people have died in Israel from coronavirus, while 439 people have died in December from the disease.