Report: By March, Israelis Vaccinated for COVID Will Be Able to Visit Cyprus

Thursday, December 31, 2020



The port of Limassol, the busiest in Cyprus. (HG32)

The Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus will allow Israelis vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel to the country starting in March, Kan News reported Wednesday.

Health officials in Cyprus are considering instituting a “green passport” policy for Israelis who can provide evidence they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The green passport policy would exempt vaccinated visitors from mandatory quarantine and allow them to attend public events.

Israel continues to lead the world in per capita inoculations, with 9.18 people of every hundred people having already received their first dose.

As of Thursday morning, some 800,000 Israelis had already received their first doses of the vaccine since the country started its vaccination campaign.

“That’s how we beat the pandemic!” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein wrote.