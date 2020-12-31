Netanyahu Says He Won’t Rule Out Arab MK in Likud

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:52 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement at the Knesset, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, who made reports of an alliance between the Blue and White and Joint Arab List parties the target of recent campaigns, said on Thursday that would be willing to consider an Arab on the Likud electoral slate.

Asked about the possibility by a reporter, Netanyahu replied, “I don’t rule that out. I’ll sort out my issues with the Likud election committee and we’ll see, according to Channel 12,” reporting on his visit to a vaccination in the Arab town of Tira on Thursday.

Despite his record of rousing his supporter to vote Likud by warning of heavy Arab turnouts and electoral fraud, Netanyahu has in recent months formed a quiet alliance with the Joint List’s Mansour Abbas. The latter’s willingness to work with Netanyahu rather than seek to topple him has made him a controversial figure in Arab Israeli politics.