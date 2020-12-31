Israel Records Over 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases for Third Day Running

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 5:31 am |

Israelis receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center in Yerushalayim, on Wednesday. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 5,253 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday after 96,835 tests had been conducted, placing the contagion rate at 5.5%.

Out of the 42,402 patients currently battling the virus, 639 are hospitalized in serious condition, with 165 connected to ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,314.

Meanwhile, despite rumors to the contrary, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reassured the public in an interview on Thursday that Israel will always have enough vaccines to administer the second dose needed in the coronavirus vaccine treatment.

“There will never be a day when we do not have enough vaccines for a second dose in storage to those who have already been vaccinated,” he said.

“There will be no delay or stop in the vaccination campaign. At the current rate, we will begin to administer the second shot in 10 days.”

Edelstein also added that the general public will be able to get vaccinated probably by the beginning of February.