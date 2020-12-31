IDF Report: 93% of Rockets Fired From Gaza in 2020 Were Intercepted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, August 16, 2020. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

The IDF revealed on Thursday that it had launched 50 attacks on targets located in Syria during 2020.

Released in an annual statistics report Thursday, the IDF said that most of the strikes targeted Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah or Iranian-backed military units in Syria.

The report also noted that two attempts by Hezbollah to attack Israel were thwarted by the IDF over the course of the year.

According to the report, 60 terror incidents happened in 2020, compared to the 51 that occurred the year before.

Yehudah and Shomron saw a slight increase in the number of stone-throwing incidents: 1,500 this year compared to 1,469 in 2019.

Some 2,277 Palestinian terror suspects have been arrested across Yehudah and Shomron, compared to the 2,328 in 2019. There was an uptake in shooting accidents: 31 incidents this year and 19 the year before. Some 50 terror workshops closed in 2020, compared to the 14 that closed in 2019.

There was a decrease in the number of illegal weapons seized: 541 in 2020 compared to the 603 weapons in 2019. Altogether, 229 firebombs were thrown at vehicles and Jewish communities in 2020, compared to the 290 the year before.

The report reveals some positive changes as well.

There was a decrease in terror funding: from NIS 972,000 ($300,000) last year to NIS 675,000 ($209,000) this year.

The Border Police thwarted 38 infiltration attempts. One Hamas tunnel was exposed, and 300 targets in the Gaza Strip were destroyed. Some 176 rockets were fired at Israel this year; of those that targeted cities, 93% were intercepted.

There was a decrease in the number of stabbing attacks as well, with nine incidents this year compared to the 12 the year before.