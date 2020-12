Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 6:19 am |

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 6:19 am |

Israel expects to begin receiving Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccines by March “at the latest,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Yediot on Thursday.

In June, Israel signed an initial agreement for the Moderna vaccine, later extended to cover six million doses.