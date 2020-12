YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Incoming police chief Kobi Shabtai. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

The Public Service Nominations Committee on Wednesday approved the appointments of Border Police Commander Maj. Gen. Kobi Shabtai as Israel’s next police chief, and of Maj. Gen. Katy Perry as the next Israel Prisons Service commissioner.

A statement from the committee found there were no “deficiencies” in the candidates’ “integrity,” nor in Public Security Minister Amir Ohana’s decision to nominate them.

The appointments are pending a Cabinet vote but both are expected to go through.