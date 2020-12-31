CBS: Credit Card Purchases in Israel Rise by Over 10% in November

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 31, 2020

(Illustrative, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israelis made 10.4% more credit card purchases in November 2020 than in October 2020, according to new data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, published on Wednesday.

Credit card purchases of food and drinks, including food services, rose 0.3% month-on-month, whereas purchases of manufactured goods by credit card rose by 32.2%. Purchases of other goods and services charged to cards rose 7.2% month-on-month.

In November of this year, Israelis made 6.8% more purchases using credit cards than they did in November 2019.