Brooklyn: NYPD Officer Hit by Car, Shots Fired During Traffic Stop

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 6:49 am |

NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 6:49 am |

A NYPD car in New York.

An NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle and shots were fired during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Brooklyn, CBSNewYork reported.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Eastern Parkway and Saratoga Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police said that officers stopped a black Acura with New Jersey plates.

The driver allegedly went into reverse, striking one officer and another vehicle.

A second officer fired a shot, but no one was hit, according to the report.

The injured officer was hospitalized with chest pain.

Police are now looking for the vehicle involved.

This incident is the NYPD’s third police-involved shooting in the past three days.