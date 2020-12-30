Police Officers Shoot Man with Machete in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -

The weapon recovered after a New York City police officer shot and killed a machete-wielding man, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, in New York. (New York Police Department via AP)

A man wielding a machete and chasing a woman was shot to death by police.

On Tuesday around 6 PM, police were called to Brownsville, Brooklyn, where multiple witnesses reported a man with a large knife smashing things, attempting to break into a home, and chasing people with the weapon.

The 18-year old suspect attacked a woman who was out walking her dog, sending her to the hospital with deep cuts on her hand and arm. The woman also suffered a head wound, and is expected to recover.

When police ordered the man to stand down, he refused, instead charging at them with the weapon.

An officer shot the man in the chest, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Juanita Holmes briefed the press about the situation, and said an investigation was ongoing. She said it was not yet known if the suspect had specifically been seeking out the woman he attacked.

This is the second police shooting in Brooklyn in two days; on Monday, a police officer shot and wounded a man who rushed at them but later turned out to have not been wielding a weapon.

