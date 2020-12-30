Former Chief of Staff Eizenkot Won’t Run for Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 5:10 am |

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot announced Wednesday that following consultation on the subject, he has decided to forgo running for the 24th Knesset.

Eizenkot was a much sought-after candidate by parties ranging from Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope to Yesh Atid, but has decided not to enter politics at this point.

Sa’ar was putting heavy pressure on Eizenkot to run on his new list, and Eizenkot was also being courted by Naftali Bennett, Ron Huldai, and Moshe Ya’alon.

There were many rumors in the political sphere about the future of Eizenkot, with some saying he would join an existing party and others even suggesting he was to open his own party, but in the meantime it seems he isn’t raising his hand in this round.